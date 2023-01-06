A 24-year-old hairdressing apprentice has been shot in the thigh in the Volta Regional Capital of Ho.

The victim, Benedicta Sexornam Dufe, who was returning home after work on December 30, 2022, met the unknown gunmen a few meters from her house.

According to her, she heard loud noises from a nearby bush which prompted her to turn on her mobile phone’s flashlight to get a clearer view.

But an unidentified man emerged from the bush and snatched her phone and belongings and shot her in her thigh.

Her cries prompted neighbours to rush to the scene to discover the lady in a pool of blood.

She was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment and awaiting scan results.