The annual First Sky Group Inter Subsidiary games came off on the 5th of January at the El-Wak Sports Stadium with this year’s edition being a special event marking the company’s 20th anniversary.

It was an action-packed day filled with sporting activities, fun and good food.

Serene Insurance emerged as the ultimate victors in the football event winning 2-1 in the final against First Sky Commodities while Volta Serene Hotel came first in the lime and spoon event and First Sky Commodities walked away with gold in the sack race event.

As part of the day’s activities, a special game was played to thrill fans as Hearts of Oak and Kpando Heart of Lions battled it out for supremacy with the latter coming out on top with a 2-0 win.

Speaking to Citi Sports, the Chief Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse said the essence of the annual games is to foster togetherness among the group of companies.

“Our expectations have been met and we are happy. This is an annual event we do as a group and include all our subsidiaries and I think this is healthy for us. We are all here, and we are happy together,” he said.

See more pictures here: