Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says he’s humbled following his appointment as the Minority Leader in Parliament.

In a Facebook post, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP said, “I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead our illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament. I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me. I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity”.

He said he has had some discussions with the outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and thus commended him for his admirable stewardship.

“I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership,” Dr. Forson stated.

He also assured to represent the collective interest of the party.

“As a leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity,” he added.

The NDC earlier this week reshuffled its leadership in Parliament replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed later described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.

Some 44 MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. The 44 members believe the decision by the party is unfair and unpopular.

However, some 77 MPs have also reportedly signed a different petition to endorse the decision of the party.

The Minority MPs are supposed to meet today over the issue.