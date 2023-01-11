The Ghana Statistical Service has pegged the inflation rate for December 2022 at 54.1 percent.

This means that in the month of December 2022, the general price level was 54.1% higher than in the same period in 2021.

At 59.7%, food inflation was the highest inflation rate for December 2022, soaring past the 55.3% recorded in November 2022.

Inflation for locally produced items was 51.1 while that for imported items stood at 61.9%

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim also disclosed that on a year-on-year basis, water went up by over 94%, followed by fruit and vegetable juices peaked at 84.6%.

The Greater Accra Region was the region with the highest inflation of 66.7% with the Bono region being the region with the lowest inflation of 35.6%.