The husband of a popular waakye joint at Oyibi, Yellow Sisi Special Waakye has bemoaned the possibility of his wife bouncing back to her business after an alleged food poisoning incident that has left her traumatized.

Speaking exclusively to Citi News, on condition that his face is not made public, the traumatized husband said “my wife can’t do anything bad to her family nor her customers because we eat the same food anytime it’s prepared.”

“My wife, one of her sales ladies and my daughter also reported to the hospital for treatment after eating the food. There is no way she will do anything to harm her customers,” he stated.

According to the Foods and Drugs Authority, about 53 persons were hospitalized while one person was confirmed dead after checks from health facilities within the catchment area.

Citi News can confirm that the deceased man was the landlord of the parcel of land where the popular waakye joint is located at Bush Canteen at Oyibi.

The wife of the deceased said: “my husband ate the food on Friday [January 20, 2023] and was subsequently rushed to the hospital a day after when he was pronounced dead after a short while.”

The husband of Yellow Sisi disclosed that “all attempts by my wife to convince the landlord to seek medical attention immediately after the situation happened were not heeded”.

“It is very sad that the landlord passed. My wife did all she could to convince him to visit the hospital, but he declined. His death has left my wife and I disturbed but all we can say is sorry” he added.

Some victims of the alleged food poisoning said the timely medical attention saved their lives.

Another victim, Emmanuel Boateng, indicated that he resorted to palm oil and charcoal concoction after he was told the hospital beds at Valley View University were fully occupied.

“After taking the charcoal concoction, I vomited everything in my stomach. I feel better now, but I doubt if I would ever buy cooked food from outside again” he said.

The police and the FDA are currently undertaking an investigation to establish the cause and subsequent action after samples of the stew and shito were taken.

The eatery has since been shut until further notice.

According to Yellow Sisi’s husband, it will be difficult for the family to cope in the coming weeks because food vending remains their major source of livelihood.