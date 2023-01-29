The gladness of the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Gomoa West constituency of the Central Region won’t go away anytime soon following the elevation of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the Minority Leader.

Mr. Ato Forson who until his elevation, was a Ranking Member of the Finance Committee and replaced Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament on January 24.

In its congratulatory note, the NDC in the Gomoa West constituency wrote: “the constituency executive Committee of Gomoa West sends you their warmest felicitation following your appointment to the office of Minority Leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament.”

The Gomoa West constituency executives of the NDC praised the people-centred traits of the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam legislator which it said had been duly recognized by the party by the appointment.

“Your appointment came in by no mean fortuitous, as your attitude towards your work coupled with your people-centered characteristics makes it more deserved. Indeed, you are a true character worthy of emulation.”

The party also expressed optimism about Ato Forson’s leadership and advocacy abilities which it stressed are needed to set free Ghanaians from the economic quagmire Ghana finds itself in.

“As you take up the onerous responsibilities of your office, in these difficult times when Ghanaians are in a quandary of what the future holds, we are optimistic your activism and strong advocacy on issues of the economy will put Ghanaians and the NDC onto the path of glory.”