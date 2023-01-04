The Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Mr. Jefferson Kwamina Sackey on Sunday, January 1, 2023 graced the annual Zongo Day programme which happened at the forecourt of the Sabon Zongo Palace in the Nmenmette Electoral Area under the theme “Telling the Zongo Story.”

In his brief speech, he emphasized the need to foster unity and as well encouraged the chiefs and leadership of the Zongo caucus to continually organize such durbars to tell the Zongo Story and for all to appreciate the strides and struggles of our Zongo communities.

Jefferson Sackey, who is also an NPP Parliamentary aspirant hopeful in the upcoming primaries in his closing remarks supported the occasion with an undisclosed amount and assured the caucus to not hesitate on calling on his outfit if need be.

He as well received various honorary awards on behalf of the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Hamid.

The anchorman of the New Energy Movement in Ablekuma Central in recent times has embarked on a series of similar interventions and support to impact and give back to society.