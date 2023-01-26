The Minority caucus in Parliament is scheduled to have a meeting today, Thursday, January 26, 2023, over the changes in leadership announced by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes following the stand-off between the NDC MPs following the changes in their leadership.

Some 44 MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. The 44 members believe the decision by the party is unfair and unpopular.

However, some 77 MPs have also reportedly signed a different petition to endorse the decision of the party.

According to reports, the 77 MPs believe that Dr. Ato Forson and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah are politically astute and have the quality to lead the party in Parliament.

The NDC in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, January 24, stated that it had decided to replace Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Other changes include Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle who has been brought in to replace Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza has also replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed have described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, since no consultations were held with the Minority caucus.

Speaking to Citi News, the Member of Parliament for Anlo, Richard Kwami Sefe said the caucus will have a meeting at 10am today to address the concerns.

“The meeting is being called at the behest of the outgoing leadership. I believe those who have now been appointed will be part of the discussion. If we meet today, we will be able to discuss the issues thoroughly without emotions and insinuations.”

“Probably we will vote on it to see how we will go over this issue. Because if care is not taken, those who are coming may not have peace, and those who are there too if the party says no, then it’s going to cause us a lot of divisions,” the Member of Parliament for Anlo stated.