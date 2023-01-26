Nurses at the theatre unit of the Tatale Sanguli district hospital in the Northern Region have laid down their tools over the lack of anaesthesia monitoring machines for surgeries at the health centre.

A week ago, the nurses threatened to withdraw their services if management did not provide the basic resources needed for work by January 23, 2023.

The nurses alleged that the facility was in a very deplorable state and basic resources like gloves, syringes, drugs and consumables were in short supply.

After a staff durbar meeting with management on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the nurses agreed to extend the ultimatum to the end of this week but with staff of the theatre unit abandoning work immediately due to the lack of the anaesthesia machine.

The Chairman of the Unit Head Committee of the Tatale Sanguli district hospital, Mohammed Kamal Deen Abubakari speaking to Citi News complained that, “Basically the hospital is empty, because even paracetamol, there’s none, there’s no anaesthesia machine at the theatre. Caesarian and other minor operations have been done on several occasions without an anaesthesia monitoring machine”.