Nurses at the Tatale Sanguli district hospital in the Northern Region, are threatening to withdraw their services if management does not provide the basic resources needed for work by January 23, 2023.

The nurses in a petition to management sighted by Citi News alleged that the facility is in a very deplorable state and is negatively impacting health delivery and their individual performances.

According to the nurses, basic resources like gloves, syringes, drugs and consumables are in short supply at the facility, hence the petition.

“No drugs in the facility. All our suppliers are not ready to work with the hospital for the supply of drugs and consumables. The hospital theatre works with no anaesthesia machine. We are with this petition giving management up to 23rd of January 2023, to fix the challenges, else we will withdraw our services till the needed resources are provided,” the nurses threatened in the petition.

The nurses say the facility is without a medical doctor because the former has not formally handed over to anyone before going for further studies.

“We want management to immediately call a staff durbar/meeting to brief staff on the current state of the hospital including the current head of the hospital since Dr Laari Samuel Nibi did not officially hand over to anyone before proceeding to school,” they stated.

The state of the facility according to the nurses, has affected the confidence of the residents in the area.

They say residents no longer attend the facility and nurses could go to work the whole day with clients.

“The hospital gets referral cases from neighbouring Togo and yet nothing is there to work with. The whole community had lost confidence in the facility. And therefore resort to over-the-counter chemical stores for treatment when they are sick,” they said.

The anaesthesia machine at the hospital according to the nurses, is not working, and the MP is yet to fulfil his promise of getting one for them.

