A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the UK, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, is set to pick forms to contest in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

The presidential candidate hopeful who is a modern sewage system specialist and doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Experts Limited Group in the UK, has expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the party for announcing the amount of GHC500,000 as the filing fees.

“Such an amount of money will help the party to raise some funds to support its activities ahead of the 2024 elections. The NDC has been in opposition for almost eight years and as a political party much money will be needed to file and run its activities and in as much as the amount seems to be high, I am ready to pick up the forms on 22nd February 2023,” he stated.

Kobeah who hails from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region believes the NDC needs a very young and vibrant candidate who can lead the party in the 2024 and 2028 elections respectively.

He said his vision is to build a new Ghana should the delegate give him the presidential candidate position to run the party to victory in 2024.

Mr. Kobeah therefore advised the party to refrain from a situation whereby “moneycracy” will overrule the core values of the party.

He is likely to join the race with former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour to battle for the 2024 NDC flagbearership position.