Two people have been convicted and sentenced to 24 years imprisonment each by the Yendi circuit court in the Northern region for robbery.

The two, Jallo Sulemana and Jallo Hamza were said to have on the 25th of December 2022 blocked the road near a community called Nagumi around Chereponi in the North East Region and robbed the victim of his Haojue motorbikes valued at GH¢12,000 and GH¢10,000 cedis and other belongings.

Delivering the judgment, the presiding judge Anthony Aduku-Aidoo said the conviction is to serve as a deterrent to others engaging in similar acts.