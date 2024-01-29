The Electoral Commission (EC) has distanced itself from the supposed results declared in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary election in the Yendi constituency.

Violence erupted at the voting centre in Yendi disrupting the counting process.

The poll was between incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama and Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.

One of the Electoral Commission officials supervising the poll was accused of destroying the ballots of Hajia Abibata leading to the disruption of the counting process.

“Unfortunately, the destruction of Four hundred and Eighty-Nine (489) ballots which remained to be counted, made it impossible for the Presiding Officer to complete the collation and declare the results. The Commission therefore disassociates itself from the declaration,” the EC added in its statement.

Below is the statement from the Electoral Commission

The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, depicting a gentleman declaring results of the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Yendi Constituency in favor of the incumbent.

The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that, it has not declared results for the Yendi Constituency in the just ended NPP Parliamentary elections.

Seven hundred and Eighty-Five (785) voters voted, out of Seven hundred and Ninety-Four (794) registered voters.

The counting of ballots for the incumbent, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama, was disrupted when the Presiding Officer had counted Two hundred and Ninety-Six (296) votes in his favor.

Unfortunately, the destruction of Four hundred and Eighty-Nine (489) ballots which remained to be counted, made it impossible for the Presiding Officer to complete the collation and declare the results.

The Commission therefore disassociates itself from the declaration.

Thank you.

—

