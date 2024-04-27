Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, as a betrayer and unworthy of the party’s membership.

This statement comes in response to claims made by the campaign team of Mr. Aduomi, who is contesting as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming by-election that the NPP persistently labels Mr. Aduomi as a National Democratic Congress (NDC)-sponsored candidate.

Mr Ahiagbah, in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Friday with Selorm Adonoo, stated that Mr. Aduomi is chasing his own shadows because the NPP is not worried about what he represents and that the former Ejisu MP was standing against the party that once supported him.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, the delegates will consider this when voting, and Mr Aduomi knows he will not win the elections.

“He is chasing his shadows. If he thinks he is not an NDC person and somebody is saying that he is an NDC person, why is he worried about it? We are not worried about what he is; we are just saying that he is a betrayer. He is not worthy of NPP membership.”

“The same party that treated him well, he is now standing against. We think that is not a good character. That is what the people will judge… He stands no chance of winning the elections, and he knows it,” Mr Ahiagbah emphasised.

