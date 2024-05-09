The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the need for collective effort in the fight against illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

Dr. Bawumia noted that no individual or administration can entirely combat the menace and emerge victorious, without the combined effort and commitment of other stakeholders.

Speaking at the Ghana Mining Vision by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Dr. Bawumia pointed out that the fight against illegal mining has not been won yet and should be of concern to all Ghanaians, stressing the importance of a united front in tackling the issue effectively.

“We cannot continue to pretend the fight has been won; indeed, we have barely scratched the surface and committed to doing more to keep our other, very precious resources that spar with mining like water bodies, safe for all,” he said.

“Our solemn pledge as a government is to ensure we stay consistent with this pledge and harness existing potentials to reap the full benefits of building a very resolute small-scale mining sector that will be admired not only in the sub-region but globally,” he said

The NPP flagbearer expressed the need for sustainable solutions that prioritise the long-term well-being of Ghana’s natural resources and environment – a call he committed his government to, should he be elected President.

For the menace to be addressed effectively, Dr. Bawumia said there should be cooperation among all stakeholders, including government agencies, mining companies, communities, and citizens, to address the challenges posed by illegal mining and ensure the sustainable development of Ghana’s mining sector.