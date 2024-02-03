The Electoral Commission has interdicted five officers involved in overseeing the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in Yendi.

The interdiction extends to five officers who were slated to assist in the election process, except municipal officers.

The parliamentary elections in the Yendi constituency concluded last week, but not without controversy.

The conclusion was marred by allegations against an Electoral Commission official accused of tampering with the ballots of one of the candidates.

Citi News has independently verified the interdiction of the aforementioned five officers, a measure taken by the Electoral Commission in response to the concerns raised during the Yendi parliamentary elections.