The Electoral Commission has interdicted five officers involved in overseeing the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in Yendi.
The interdiction extends to five officers who were slated to assist in the election process, except municipal officers.
The parliamentary elections in the Yendi constituency concluded last week, but not without controversy.
The conclusion was marred by allegations against an Electoral Commission official accused of tampering with the ballots of one of the candidates.
Citi News has independently verified the interdiction of the aforementioned five officers, a measure taken by the Electoral Commission in response to the concerns raised during the Yendi parliamentary elections.
Background
Violence erupted in the Yendi constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024, during the counting of ballots.
The poll was between the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.
Hajia Abibata Mahama has alleged that an official of the Electoral Commission (EC) attempted to pocket some of her ballots.
She has petitioned the party’s leadership, claiming that some party officers conspired with the incumbent MP to rig the elections, thereby declaring the MP as the winner of the primary.
——–
Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!
Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x
No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital