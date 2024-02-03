The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers.

The nominations are in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the Constitution.

The nominations of these new MCEs and DCEs follow the revocation of 24 DCEs on Friday.

The President in a statement on February 3, said, “Pursuant to my letter on February 2, 2024, and in accordance with article 243 (1) of the Constitution, I have made the following nominations to the office of Chief Executive of the following Municipal and District Assemblies.”

Click here to read the nominations

