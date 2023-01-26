Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have petitioned the party leadership over recent changes on their front bench in the house.

The legislators believe the reshuffling is premature and does not augur well for the opposition party going into the next elections given the lack of consultation.

Addressing the media on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the behest of the NDC parliamentarians, MP for Zebilla East and former Majority leader, Cletus Avoka stressed that only a decision arrived at after broad deliberations will be accepted.

“The basis for our petition is a prayer that, the party suspends the reshuffling as indicated by the General Secretary until such a time that a holistic meeting of stakeholders with consultations before a decision is taken.”

“It is on the backdrop that the national executives of the party a few weeks ago decided that all appointees in the party and parliament should remain in office till we conclude the parliamentary and presidential primaries. We are therefore surprised that the reshuffling is reaching the caucus in parliament. We think that this is premature. The timing is not appropriate and the consequences are very grave. There should be more timely and adequate consultation.”

The petition is going to the Council of Elders of the NDC and a copy to the National Executives, Speaker of Parliament and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Cletus Avoka also made a point that as far as they are concerned Haruna Iddrisu and his lieutenants remain their leaders on the Minority side since the Speaker is yet to read the letter to the House because MPs are currently on recess thus, they do not to recognize the new leadership.

“It is when that letter is read to members of the House before it can take effect. As we speak, we are on recess and for us, the current leaders of the House, Hon. Haruna, Hon. Muntaka and co are still at post.”

He added that, the purpose of the press conference is to maintain cohesion in the party and remain as a body that still appeals to the Ghanaian populace.

Member of Parliament for Asawase and former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak was also not happy with their removal.

“At no such meeting was this issue brought up for discussion. So it is clear that the letter may have been written by the General Secretary, but it’s a decision by a few people, and we believe that our party should sit up because Article 55 of the 1997 constitution enjoins us to follow democratic processes.”

“We were never consulted. Rumours that some elders were sent to talk to us, that is not true. We do not think it is acceptable for us as parliamentarians to watch on as leaders are chosen for us,” he said when the NDC MPs petitioned the party leadership over the recent changes in its front bench in the house.