Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has admonished the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to allow the recent changes to the leadership of the party in Parliament to break it apart.

Mr. Jantuah advised that all stakeholders of the party must endeavour to ensure unity after the leadership reshuffle.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the University of Ghana Public Lecture on Ghana’s energy sector, Kwame Jantuah said the newly appointed leadership of the minority must be given the opportunity to square off with the opposition NPP while maintaining unity as well.

“They [the NDC] said they changed the leadership because they felt that the discussion for 2024 has also changed, and it is going to be focused on energy and the economy and so let’s see whether those they brought will be able to handle the opposition and be able to handle some of these things.”

He further advised the outgoing leadership and their supporters to agree with the decision of the party and support the new leadership as being a leader of the party in Parliament is not a God-given one.

“To be a leader of the party in Parliament is not a God-given right so if the NDC feel they need to change, they need to change, and they have to stick together and unite and that is the most important thing.”

The NDC on January 24 named Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Member of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson and the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, as Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Leader respectively to replace Haruna Iddrisu and James Klutse Avedzi, while Kwame Agbodza also replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

The shake-up in the Minority Leadership has caused growing disquiet among NDC members of Parliament as some appear unhappy with the decision.