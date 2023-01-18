The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has assured the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that his petition calling for investigations into some allocations made on the National Cathedral project the needed attention.

Mr. Ablakwa petitioned CHRAJ on Monday to investigate an alleged transfer of GH¢2.6million cash from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by the Secretariat’s secretary, Rev. Kusi-Boateng under a double identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

CHRAJ in a letter signed by its director, Anti Corruption, Stephen Azantilow, to acknowledge receipt of the petition said: “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your complaint on the above subject matter lodged with the Commission on the 16th of January 2023 and to inform you that it is receiving attention.”

Mr. Ablakwa speaking after the submission of the petition said he sought to invoke Article 218 of the Constitution to trigger CHRAJ to probe the odious conflict of interest by Rev.Victor Kusi-Boateng’s position as he “literally paid his own company a staggering GH¢2.6million for no work done.”

Mr. Ablakwa also alleged that Rev. Kusi-Boateng, who is also the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide was also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and had two different passports bearing these names.

He also alleged that Rev. Kusi-Boateng registered the companies including Y-CV Construction Ltd.; Qharis Consortium Ltd; Kharis Football Academy FC Ltd.; El Dunamis Media Limited; Onpoint 1 Laundry Ltd.; Vibrant Generation Chapel Worldwide LBG; Dunamis Chapel Worldwide LBG; El-Dunamis Enterprise and Duna Media Foundation.

Mr. Ablakwa said some of the companies are engaged in illegal mining.

He also wants to know the circumstances under which Rev. Kusi-Boateng was issued a diplomatic passport.

Rev. Kusi-Boateng together with the National Cathedral Secretariat have in separate statements said they did nothing wrong.