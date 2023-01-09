Former Energy Minister and Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Boakye Agyarko has urged the party hierarchy to be cautious in selecting dates for its primaries.

The NPP stalwart believes getting the date wrong may cost the party in the 2024 general elections.

This follows a statement by the party hierarchy debunking reports that November 23, 2023, has been selected as the date for its presidential primaries.

In an article, Boakye Agyarko noted that the party ought to eschew any practice that will disadvantage any candidate.

Boakye Agarko in an exclusive interview with Citi News’ Hanson Agyemang on reasons for the caution said “if we, in our wisdom and good judgement could fix a date for the national elections, so that this confusion about the EC setting a date to the advantage or disadvantage of the other, why don’t we specify the dates for our various elections?”

“Let us be cautious in selecting dates for primaries. Let’s not think about the interest of a select few, but the greater interest.”

Click the link below to read the full opinion piece: