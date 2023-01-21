The Pensioners Bondholders Forum, pushing for the exemption of retirees from government’s debt exchange programme has suspended plans to mass up at the Ministry of Finance to press home their demands.

The Forum which had earlier petitioned government to exempt all pensioners holding government bonds from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme says it has not received any response from the government.



To further press home its request, the forum notified the police that about 50 of its members intended to converge at the premises of the Ministry of Finance on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9 am to demand that the Minister holds a meeting with its representatives over the petition.

But the forum in a statement ahead of the protest indicated that it had already begun the process of engagements with former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama “to seek their sympathy, support, and intervention for our cause.”

“As a result of these engagements, we have cancelled our intended convergence at the premises of the Ministry of Finance on Monday 23rd of January 2023, and informed the Police accordingly,” it added.

It however indicated that it will be forced to “take action should the need arise.”