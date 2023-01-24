The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Minority’s Spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has been handed the new role as Minority Leader.
He replaces Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu who has served in the position since January 2017.
His replacement was announced in a letter from the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, and sighted by Citi News.
Ato Forson is a Ghanaian legislator, economist, chartered accountant, tax professional and entrepreneur with professional experience spanning more than two decades in both the private and public sectors.
Recently, the legislator was awarded a PhD in Business and Management (Finance option) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology.
Hometown
Ajumako Bisease
Date of Birth
Saturday, 5th August 1978
Religion
Christian
Member of the following previous Parliaments
7th Parliament (NDC)
6th Parliament (NDC)
5th Parliament (NDC)
Education
BSc. (Accounting and Finance) – 2003
MSc. Economics (Macro-Economics) – 2016
MSc Taxation (Tax and Public Policy) – 2020
PhD (Finance) – 2020
Chartered Accountant (Chartered Accountant) – 2018
Chartered Tax Practitioner (Tax Practitioner) – 2015
GCE O Levels – 1994
Employment
Concepts-Online LTD (Managing Director)
Government of Ghana (Deputy Minister, Finance)
OMEGA Africa Holding LTD (Chairman)
Committees
Finance Committee Ranking Member
House Committee
Foreign Affairs Committee
Committee of Selection Committee