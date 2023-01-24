The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Minority’s Spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has been handed the new role as Minority Leader.

He replaces Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu who has served in the position since January 2017.

His replacement was announced in a letter from the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, and sighted by Citi News.

Ato Forson is a Ghanaian legislator, economist, chartered accountant, tax professional and entrepreneur with professional experience spanning more than two decades in both the private and public sectors.

Recently, the legislator was awarded a PhD in Business and Management (Finance option) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology.

Ato Forson is a Ghanaian legislator, economist, chartered accountant, tax professional and entrepreneur with professional experience spanning more than two decades in both the private and public sectors.

The legislator was awarded a PhD in Business and Management (Finance option).

Hometown

Ajumako Bisease

Date of Birth

Saturday, 5th August 1978

Religion

Christian

Member of the following previous Parliaments

7th Parliament (NDC)

6th Parliament (NDC)

5th Parliament (NDC)

Education

BSc. (Accounting and Finance) – 2003

MSc. Economics (Macro-Economics) – 2016

MSc Taxation (Tax and Public Policy) – 2020

PhD (Finance) – 2020

Chartered Accountant (Chartered Accountant) – 2018

Chartered Tax Practitioner (Tax Practitioner) – 2015

GCE O Levels – 1994

Employment

Concepts-Online LTD (Managing Director)

Government of Ghana (Deputy Minister, Finance)

OMEGA Africa Holding LTD (Chairman)

Committees

Finance Committee Ranking Member

House Committee

Foreign Affairs Committee

Committee of Selection Committee