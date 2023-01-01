Anti-Corruption Campaigner, Vitus Azeem, has stated that he is not surprised at comments made by the Special Prosecutor; Kissi Agyebeng that he does not think Ghana is collectively ready to fight corruption.

The Special Prosecutor is reported to have expressed doubt about the country’s preparedness to fight corruption as there is not much commitment from the government to fight the canker.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Azeem asserted that, “I’m not surprised because we all see, we have said that if the leadership that is supposed to lead the fight against corruption is not interested in fighting corruption, sometimes they are even mentioned in allegations of corruption.”

“So when the man who is at the spot, who has been appointed to fight corruption comes out to say this, we cannot say it’s true or not. Definitely, it’s true because it’s coming from the horse’s own mouth. He [Special Prosecutor] knows the frustration he’s facing, he knows any possible interference in his work, so I think he’s only being honest at this point”.

The Anti-Corruption Campaigner called on the government to make resources available to the Special Prosecutor if it wants corruption to be tackled.

“We need to look at it again and see what we want as a country in the fight against corruption. The first thing is to give him [Special Prosecutor] the necessary resources. And the clearance to recruit appropriate people for the work,” Mr. Azeem suggested to the government.