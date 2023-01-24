The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has denied assertions that ongoing road construction in the Kwabre East Municipality in the Ashanti Region is being funded by an individual and not the government.

He insists that the government remains the sole financier of major road projects in the country and called on the inhabitants to ignore assertions that an individual is funding ongoing works in the area.

“Every road contract going on in Kwabre East is being awarded by the Government of Ghana and so people should disregard rumours that roads in the Municipality are being funded by individuals. Every road construction in the country and especially in Kwabre East is awarded and funded by President Akufo-Addo.”

Residents and traditional authorities recently protested the poor road network in the area and demanded an urgent fix.

The inhabitants during coordinated protests accused the Government of neglecting the area which continue to contribute more votes for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during elections.

The Roads and Highways Minister who visited the area revealed ongoing efforts to give a major facelift to all roads in the Kwabre East Municipality.

He pledged that road works in the area are being given the needed attention and that “within a short time, you will see the level of road works going on here. Kwabre East means a lot to the government, and we know the worth of the constituency.”

Mr. Amoako-Atta further assured, “the people and chiefs of the area that this is their year of roads and between now and the end of the year, they will see the level of road improvement that is going to take place here.”