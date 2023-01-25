The Member of Parliament for Zebilla East, Cletus Apul Avoka, says the timing for the elevation of the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Fosrson as Minority Leader is wrong.

The former Majority Leader claims the party does not have the luxury of time to turn a nonentity into somebody but must rather focus on galvanising the party to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party.

“This is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is the time to galvanise all of us to fight the NPP so that we can win elections not to make heroes out of nonentities, this is not the time,” Mr Avoka said Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

His comments come after the party decided to replace Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu with MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson. The party also replaced Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi with MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed have described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying since no consultations were held with the Minority caucus.

Meanwhile, the NDC has justified the shake-up in its leadership in Parliament despite criticisms from its own members. The party said the decision is apt and works best for collective other than individual interests.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey while speaking on Eyewitness News discredited such assertions insisting that those who mattered were contacted for the necessary inputs.

“This decision was taken after wide consultation. If you look at the apex leadership of the party, that consultation was done. In terms of parliamentary, the group that is widely consulted, that consultation has been done.”