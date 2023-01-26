The new Minority Leader in Parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has issued a stern warning to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his large government size.

Dr. Forson said the National Democratic Congress’ MPs won’t allow President Akufo-Addo to further increase his government size which they believe is already bloated.

He gave the warning in his first public address on Thursday after his appointment as Minority Leader.

“I wish to, first of all, send a message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that the people of Ghana are calling on them to downsize their government to reflect the mood of the country before you ask people to forego their coupons or interests, asking the ordinary Ghanaian to sacrifice his payout.

“If the President [Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo] intends to reshuffle his government, let it be known that we in the NDC will not accept an attempt to increase the size of government. And if the current size of his ministers is increased by one person, that person will not receive our cooperation”.

There have been several calls for the government to cut down on its appointees in the wake of the current economic crisis.

Dr. Forson further warned that any additions of appointees by the government will face stiff opposition from the National Democratic Congress.

He opined that any intended government reshuffle should reflect the economic situation of the country.

He advised the rank and file of the party to keep calm.

“We want the rank and file of the party to keep calm, Members of Parliament are in good terms,” he said.

The Ajumako-Enya-Essiam MP further assured to represent the collective interest of the party.

“As a leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity,” he added.

The NDC earlier this week reshuffled its leadership in Parliament replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed later described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.

Some 44 MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. The 44 members believe the decision by the party is unfair and unpopular.

However, some 77 MPs have also reportedly signed a different petition to endorse the decision of the party.