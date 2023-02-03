The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has granted bail to three out of the four people charged with failing to declare their sources of income.

The Special Prosecutor arrested three public servants and one civil servant and charged them with failing to comply with and declare sources of income, in violation of LI 2374 regulation 20.

Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban, and Peter Archibald Hyde are the four.

Mr. Siedu works for the National Insurance Commission, and James Osei is an administrator in the Vice President’s Office.

According to the OSP, John Abban and Peter Hyde are senior officers with the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division.

When the accused appeared in court today, three of them pleaded not guilty.

The third accused, John Abban, was absent and was ordered to appear in court on the next adjourned date, March 13, 2023.

When convicted, the accused persons may face a prison sentence of not less than two years and no more than four years, as well as a fine of not less than five hundred penalty units, or both.