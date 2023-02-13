Some aggrieved staff of the Northern Electricity Company Limited (NEDCo) has petitioned the Minister of Energy, Dr. Mattew Opoku Prempeh, demanding the removal of their Managing Director, Osman Aludiba Ayuba.

The staff argued that the financial performance of the energy distribution company has worsened since his assumption of office in 2019.

The staff accused the MD of lacking a clear strategy for the company and quoting an exorbitant contract sum for a sole source procurement of point-of-sale devices and also worsening distribution losses of the company.

In protest against the MD, the staff has partially withdrawn their services in their operational areas.

William Kwame Asare, the Senior Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of NEDCo in an interview with Citi News said they were expecting a favourable response from the Energy Minister.

Mr. Asare said they were ready to rally behind a common goal to uplift NEDCo but until then, they will not call off their partial withdrawal of services.

The Managing Director denied all the allegations levelled against him in an interview on Eyewitness News on Thursday, February 9, and pleaded with the staff to allow the Board of the Company to attend to their concerns and not run to the media as they are currently doing.