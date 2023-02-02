Project Coordinator of the Accra Marine Drive Project (“the Project”), Dr. Kwame Nyantekyi Owusu, has briefed the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism on the Project vision, progress, and strategies in place to ensure that the Project’s objectives are attained in the coming year.

The engagement was held at Alisa Hotel on February 1, 2023.

“The Accra Marine Drive Project is a 241-acre urban redevelopment scheme of Accra’s waterfront. The Project’s origins can be traced back to the era of Ghana’s first President of the Republic when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah sought to establish Accra as a major tourist destination. The Government in 2016, acquired the 241-acre land parcel for development by means of compulsory acquisition under Executive Instrument 59 (E. I 59),” he stated.

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government continued to pursue the Project’s development objective in line with the vision of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Under the renewed vision of President Akufo-Addo, the Accra Marine Drive Project would become the single largest tourism investment project to be initiated by the Government of Ghana since independence.

According to Dr. Nyantekyi-Owusu, the 241-acre prime beach front tourism enclave would further enhance Ghana’s position as the most sought-after tourist destination within the West African sub-region as well as provide job opportunities for the Ghanaian youths. The Accra Marine Drive Project will also provide essential infrastructure to support the country’s developing cultural and creative industries.

Dr. Nyantekyi-Owusu explained that the plan is to develop the entire parcel of land, stretching from the Osu Klottey Lagoon (behind the Christianborg Castle) to the Accra Community Centre.

He indicated that the area has been re-zoned in line with the Project vision and to allow for more modern developments to be undertaken.

The Project scope has however been defined to cover the provision of key infrastructure such as roads, drains and telecommunications, construction of public spaces and amenities including a promenade and boardwalk.

Upon completion, the Project SPV, which is a wholly Government of Ghana-owned entity, will issue leases on commercial basis to prospective developers. All developers will be vetted to ensure that their proposed development schemes are consistent with the vision and master plan of the Accra Marine Drive Project.

The infrastructure and facilities development has been grouped in phases to allow for a market-driven rollout of the horizontal infrastructure and vertical developments by private developers. The total infrastructure development budget has been estimated to cost some US$ 214,000,000, for all three phases.

‘’The enclave will focus on key tourism categories such as: business activities to be situated along the Accra High Street; leisure, along the seafront; and cultural tourism, which involves the preservation of noteworthy national heritage sites such as the Osu Castle, Black Star Square, Asomdwe Park, Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. The facilities to be developed as part of the Project vision include an amphitheatre and facilities to encourage street arts and cultural displays at the promenade,” he added.

After the extensive presentations, which included the viewing of a 2.5-minute artists impression video, members of the committee asked questions to the Project Coordinator.

Present at the meeting were, Freda Akosua Prempeh Minister of State, for the Office of the President, Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism, led by the Chairperson of the Committee Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP, Board Chairmen for Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Tourism Development Company, Seth Agyei Baah and Lawyer Kwame Boateng.

Representatives of the Ghana Tourism Authority led by the CEO Akwasi Agyemang, ABP Consult represented by a Director J. B Asafo-Boakye and the Marine Drive Accra project team, Zanetor Rawlings MP for Korle Klottey constituency among others.