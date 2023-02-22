Black Sherif has kicked off 2023 with some powerful moves and big wins.

The 21-year-old recording artist has been featured in a new song by hip-hop superstar, J. Cole’s record label, Dream Ville.

The song, released on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and titled Blood, Sweat & Tears features American rapper Bas and Nigerian singer, Kel-P.

According to the official cover art published by Dreams Ville, the song is a soundtrack for the final trailer of the popular Hollywood Trilogy, Creed.

Earlier this month, Avance Media released a list of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans in the year 2022, which included Black Sherif.

2022 was an impressive year for “Blacko,” as he was named “Entertainment Personality of the Year” at the 2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAAs) organized by Citi TV.

Subsequently, ‘Blacko’ secured a nomination at the BET Awards and won the Hip Hop Act of the Year Awards at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards.

Following the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which had songs such as Kwaku The Traveller, Black Sherif has seen a surge in his streaming numbers, becoming the first Ghanaian to hit 200 million streams on Boomplay.