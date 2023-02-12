The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana

Chris Hughton takes charge of the Black Stars https://t.co/bGejHOb0ei — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 12, 2023

According to the GFA, the appointment of the 64-year-old is in line with the vision of the football governing body to “continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament”.

In a statement released by the GFA, Hughton will be assisted by Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who were Otto Addo’s deputies at the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the GFA, the details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.