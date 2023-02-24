The Electoral Commission has denied reports that some 200,000 field staff who worked during the 2020 elections have not been paid.

In a statement, the EC described the reports as false and an attempt to malign and impugn the integrity of the commission.

“The EC has to date paid all staff who worked during the 2020 elections. For the records the EC in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, instituted a system whereby field staff were paid through their bank accounts.”

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu first made the allegation on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

“Minister of Finance, the Electoral Commission hasn’t even paid the members it used for the 2020 elections. Go and do what is right for them to pay them,” the former Minority Leader said.

But according to the EC, any person or groups of persons claiming non-payment by the Commission for work done during the 2020 elections do not exist.

