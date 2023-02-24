Four persons have so far picked up nomination forms to contest in the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearership race slated for May 13, 2023.

The party on Friday, February 24, 2023, closed the window for presidential hopefuls to pick up nomination forms.

The four persons who have so far picked up the forms include former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea.

The flagbearer hopefuls are expected to fill out the forms and return them to the National Democratic Congress headquarters between March 20-22, 2023.

This was announced by the party’s Election Committee on Friday during a press conference.

The NDC opened nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries from February 22-24.

At the press conference, Chairman of the Election Committee and Director of Communications of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah noted that picking up of forms for aspiring parliamentary candidates will end at 12 midnight.

Election for parliamentary aspirants in the NDC has also been slated on May 13.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates picked up nomination forms at a cost of GH¢5000 while the presidential aspirants pick up the nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the party at a cost of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draft.

However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities were required to pay only 50 percent of the fee charged