The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) is concerned about how exposure to chemicals from inappropriate disposal of wastes as well as illegal mining, also known as galamsey is contributing to deaths among children.

PSG in a recent communiqué released after deliberations during an Annual General and Scientific Meeting held between 2nd and 4th February added its voice to the numerous calls for an end to the galamsey menace.

According to the Paediatric Society, galamsey is contributing significantly to the deaths of children who are exposed to chemicals used in mining and falling into abandoned mine pits among others.

“Chemicals such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and other heavy metals from inappropriate disposal of wastes during galamsey is contributing to deaths among children as well as cognitive deficits, which affects their school performance and is suspected to cause congenital malformations in children.”

“This canker must not be allowed to fester, or we will have ourselves to blame and posterity will not forgive us. Time is running out, we must act now, and we must act together in a concerted manner. Half-hearted solutions will certainly fail,” it warned.

