The government says work on the Yendi water project is set to commence in the second quarter of this year to address the water crisis confronting residents of the area.

This follows a question asked by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama and addressed to the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah in Parliament on the progress of work on the facility.

Residents of Yendi have been battling with access to clean and potable water over the years despite efforts made by successive governments in tackling the worrying situation.

Currently, “In Yendi, the coverage of water is around 40% , some people have access to water through the Ghana Water with others from various sources,” says the MP.

The government in 2019 entered into a 30 million dollar credit facility agreement with the Indian government through the Indian EXIM bank for the upgrading of the potable water supply system in Yendi, but work is yet to start on the facility.

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama says pending the completion of the Yendi Water Supply System, he has provided over 60 boreholes for the people of Yendi under his 100 water project to salvage the disturbing trend.