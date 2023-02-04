The Ghana AIDS Commission is lamenting over low budgetary allocation for 2022.

According to the Commission, it only received less than GH¢3 million of its GH¢14 million budgetary allocation for 2022.

The commission says the situation has had dire consequences on the delivery of its mandate.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, the Director of Finance and Administration at the Ghana AIDS Commission, Daniel Nsiah, said, “Currently, our subvention is not the best. Our budget for 2022 was GH¢14 million and we received less than GH¢3 million for the first quarter. Our last release for the fourth quarter which was about GH¢1 million, we received GH¢300 and it makes it difficult to run the Commission”.

Asked how they were able to provide drugs to patients with the less budget allocated to them, Mr. Nsiah said, “these are subventions given to us for operating other activities, thus the administrative part of it. Ministry of Health purchaseS the drugs and give to us through stores”.