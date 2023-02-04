TIAST Group has officially announced a new financial module aimed at providing swift financial support to agribusiness investors, entrepreneurs, and those who wish to own cassava starch processing factories and other agro-processing factories of all capacities.

The new financial module covers 80 percent of the entire cost of a fully-automated agro-processing factory and is open to interested investors, farmers, and business owners.

Clients or investors who partner with TIAST Group to own an agro-processing factory would have to provide only 20 percent of the total cost of the fully-automated processing factory as the rest is taken care of by TIAST Group.

The financial support is a direct funding from China intended to boost agricultural industrialization in Ghana and the West Africa sub-region at large. Consequently, the newly-introduced financial module is a move to achieve the company’s vision of building 1,000 factories, creating one million jobs and generating an annual trade overview of 10 billion US Dollars.

The introduction of this financial leasing is a boost to agricultural productivity as investors and entrepreneurs would gain the requisite and maximum support to start their own agro-processing factories, an initiative which would also build the local economy.

This financial leasing is processed quickly with a flexible interest rate during the repayment period. In terms of the repayment schedule, TIAST Group has established a flexible repayment schedule with a three-to-six-year repayment period.

It’s interesting to note that the investor can quickly repay the financial leasing during the repayment period due to the quick offtake support offered by TIAST Group. This owes to the fact that upon completion of the factory, TIAST Group has an already-existing market for a produce like cassava starch on the international market thus profits are earned when the products are being exported.

The financial support covers a variety of services, such as the provision and installation of all processing line machinery, after-sales services, and other maintenance services required to increase the productivity of the fully-automated agro-processing factory.

However, TIAST Group urges investors and business owners to benefit from the newly-introduced financial module and get prompt financial help to set up a processing company with maximum efficiency and output.