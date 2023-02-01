Stand-up comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney better known as DKB has finally quashed rumours that he bribed the organizers of the 2012 Big Brother Africa to move multiple award-winning songstress Mildred Ashong popularly known as Eazzy from the VIP into the regular section of the house.

Big Brother Africa is the African version of the international reality television franchise Big Brother created by producer John de Mol in 1997.

The show was first aired in 2003 for one season on M-Net and broadcast to audience in 42 African countries.

However, DKB, together with the celebrated songstress Eazzy Baby and her boyfriend Keitta, represented Ghana in the 7th season of the Big Brother Africa dubbed the StarGame in 2012.

Prior to the commencement of that edition, Eazzy was much more popular than DKB, but the comedian was moved into the VIP section of the house while the songstress was moved into the regular section.

This stirred a huge controversy within the showbiz fraternity back in 2012. A section of the showbiz fraternity accused DKB of bribing the organizers of the biggest African reality show to move Eazzy and her boyfriend into the regular section.

Reacting to this in an interview with entertainment journalist Ekow Koomson on Ghanaweekend TV, DKB debunked the allegation.

“There were ridiculous rumours that I was moved into the VIP section of the House because I bribed the organisers to move Eazzy into the regular section because I wanted to be a star because Eazzy was more popular than me … That was a lie…this was a ridiculous rumour”.

Explaining why he was moved into the VIP section over Eazzy, DKB emphasized that he was already recognised by the organisers as a star because he worked with them before that edition.

“I was recognised by the organizers of Big Brother Endymore as a star in Ghana because a year before that edition, M-net had a comedy club for top African comedians, so they flew me to Uganda to perform there … So when they were looking for stars for the 7th edition they went into their system because they had my details, the recognised me as someone who has done something for them ….by that time Eazzy hadn’t done something for M-Net before to be known as a star … so they invited me, I went for an audition, and I was picked.”

