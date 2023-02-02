Kenyan police have arrested six teachers from a primary school in the western part of the country over a video shared widely showing pupils simulating sexual acts as the teachers watch.

Local media report that the teachers in Nyamache, in Kisii country, were arrested after education ministry officials watched the clip and raised a complaint.

In the video, adults suspected to be the teachers are heard discussing and laughing out loud as someone records the four boys who are in school uniforms.

A police report noted that the clip “exposing the pupils in an indecent act” appeared to have originated from the school.

It said the six arrested were assisting in investigations and appropriate charges would follow.

The video sparked an uproar on social media, with many calling for action.

“What they did can only be termed as barbarous, bestial, and insane. It has no justification whatsoever! Let them face the full force of the law,” a Kenyan on Twitter said

“I support the arrest of the six teachers… There is no justification [for] what they did,” another said.