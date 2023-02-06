The former Minority Chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has finally accepted the decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reshuffle the Minority leaders in Parliament.

His decision comes after former President John Dramani Mahama intervened and held discussions with the Member of Parliament for Asawase.

In a Facebook post, the former Chief Whip wrote “to all our supporters within and without. I had a lengthy meeting with my big brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday evening over the parliamentary reshuffle. I want to, first of all, thank him for his words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother”.

“His Excellency’s intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle.”

“We are in the interest of our party NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards the 2024 elections.

“I thank all our chiefs, Queen Mothers Imams, and supporters for your prayers and solidarity. I pray for Allah’s guidance in all our affairs. Long live NDC long live Ghana,” he concluded.

Muntaka who was replaced by Governs Kwame Agbodza had complained that he was not consulted prior to the reshuffle.

Other members affected by the leadership changes include Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu who was replaced with Cassiel Ato Forson while Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi was also removed and replaced with Ellembelle MP Armah Kofi Buah.