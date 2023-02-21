The Majority caucus in Parliament is appealing to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as the Minority caucus to rescind the decision not to approve the new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Prior to the vetting of the newly nominated ministers on Monday, February 20, 2023, the NDC directed the Minority group not to approve them, describing their appointments as an insensitive move that would increase government’s expenditure in the midst of an economic mess.

Addressing the media, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh appealed to the NDC and its members in Parliament to support the approval of the ministerial nominees.

“I just want our colleagues to understand that for the sake of unity, and the desire for us to forge a working relationship, this is their major decision. In terms of the fact that they are coming into leadership, this is the first time more or less they are going to make such a significant decision”.

“On the floor of the house, I made an appeal that they [Minority] should tamper justice with mercy. They should just let go and support the nominees, let’s pass them. The nominees are all our colleagues, I’m just appealing to them for them to remember that today will be a very significant day in our body politics. I’m only appealing I hope they listen,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the Minority is urging the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin to apologise to the group over his comments on their decision not to approve the nominees.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who spoke to journalists said, “we will not descend in the gutters with Afenyo-Markin, we have a reputation to protect, I will ask Afenyo-Markin to look at the minority leadership. These are the people who have gone through vetting and served as ministers and deputy ministers. I pray he can go through that process. The statement he made is becoming unparliamentary of a leader, we urge him to apologise”.

The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others.