The Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Dr Stephen Amoah, says he will sacrifice his salary as a contribution to dealing with the prevailing economic crisis only if the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is also willing to cut his salary.

The Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson during the vetting of the Nhyiaeso MP on Tuesday, February 21, asked “Can you agree with me that the government, even though they are increasing taxes or increasing revenue through the introduction of taxes, needs to cut down on expenditure since expenditure has gone up by 82 billion Cedis?”

Stephen Amoah who is also the former MASLOC Boss responded “I agree with you, Sir.”

In a follow-up, Dr Forson who is the MP for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency asked “Will you sacrifice your salary to reduce that expenditure?”

But Stephen Amoah responded “Mr Chairman, I think I said something here. My knowledgeable Dr Ato Forson and I, the only difference [between us] is the height, so the way we are brothers, if he sees me on the corridor, and he says brother let us cut [our salaries] and he cuts his, I will cut mine.”