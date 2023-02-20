The deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has described as political immaturity, the position of the Minority not to approve any of the Ministerial nominees scheduled to be vetted by the Appointments Committee today, Monday.

The Minority caucus in Parliament on Monday served notice that they will participate in the vetting process but will reject the approval of all the nominees.

“We in the Minority wish to make it clear that we remain committed to ensuring greater scrutiny and will spare no effort to protect the public purse. In line with this, we are taking part in the vetting process so that at the very minimum, we can scrutinize the President’s decision in bringing up those

nominees. However, the Minority will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee.”

The decision of the Minority comes after the National Democratic Congress on Sunday, warned the caucus not to approve any of the ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

But reacting to the minority’s position, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for the Effutu constituency said he was disappointed with the conduct of the minority.

“I’m disappointed in the NDC and if they really want to portray themselves as a party ready to take the reigns of government, then they should behave well. What they are doing is way below belt and they are not demonstrating political maturity.”