The Minority in Parliament has called for an ad-hoc committee to probe the alleged killing of seven locals in the Bawku conflict by the military.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga accused the military of shooting indiscriminately into some indigenes running for cover, killing seven of them in the process.

Ayariga, subsequently petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the alleged killing by the military.

The allegation has since been refuted by the Ghana Armed Forces. In a statement, the Ghana Armed Forces said they engaged an armed combatant in Bawku and neutralised six of them.

The MP is demanding investigations into the incident and GH¢500,000 compensation for each person allegedly killed by the military.

Reacting to a statement made on the floor of Parliament by the MP, the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga said the proposed investigation which would constitute members of the committee and experts would help deal with the matter.

“Given the nature of the allegation levelled against our armed forces, I believe that an ad-hoc committee with the core members of the defence and interior committee playing a lead role will suffice…to delve into the matter and come out with recommendations to ensure that such brutalities do not happen again.”