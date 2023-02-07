The Odikro of Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, Enock Teye Soda has called on the Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to as a matter of urgency relocate all herdsmen from Maame Krobo to a different location in order to ensure peace in the community.

This call follows growing tension in the community after the alleged murder of a farmer by a herdsman last week Friday, a situation which resulted in the burning of some houses and shops in the Zongo community.

Currently, over 200 personnel from the Eastern Regional Police Command and the Military are patrolling the community to avert reprisal attacks.

According to the Odikro, farmers, and residents continue to live in fear following the incessant attacks on farmers by herdsmen who confront them about the destruction of the farm produce by their cattle.

Addressing members of REGSEC at Maame Krobo, Odikro Enock Teye Soda said residents of the community are living in fear.

“We know this is a very difficult situation, but we will urge all family members to exercise restraint and wait on the outcome of the investigations from REGSEC. No one should take the laws into his own hands and act unlawfully. For the herdsmen and the man called Billy we can not stay in the same community with them, truth be told we should not be saying that but because of what has happened and for the sake of peace for all, we can no longer accommodate them here.”

“The community used to be peaceful before their arrival. We used to go about our daily activities peacefully but after their arrival, things changed. Among them, they slaughter themselves when they engage in arguments.”.

The wife of the deceased farmer, Madam Rebecca Agbovi also appealed to members of REGSEC to ensure justice is served.