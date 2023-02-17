One person is in the grips of police Nyankpala in the Northern Region for illegal possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

The suspect was arrested last night by some residents of Nyankpala where there has been tension over a chieftaincy dispute.

According to Citi News sources in the Northern Regional Police Command, the motive of the suspect is unknown, but residents say he was found lurking at the premises of the chief’s palace.

The suspect is in police custody for further investigation and subsequent arraignment before the court.

Basic schools in Nyankpala were closed on February 9 over two recorded gunshots.