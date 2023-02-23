Parliament has requested that Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu appear before the House to answer questions about the country’s current vaccine shortages.

For the past few months, the Northern Region and other parts of the country have been experiencing vaccine shortages, with no solution in place.

The concerning situation has piqued the interest of the Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee, who sees the need to call the Minister of Health and other agency heads to an emergency meeting on Tuesday, February 28.

“I have the direction of the Chairman of the Committee on Health to invite you to an emergency meeting to brief the Committee on the cause of vaccine shortage in Ghana and the measures being put in place to address the situation, on Tuesday, 28th February 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Committee Room 1&2, New Administration Block, Parliament House,” the clerk of Parliament’s Health Committee wrote in a letter to the Health Minister and copied to the heads.

“The Committee also requests the presence of the following institutions’ heads and relevant officers: the Ghana Health Service, the National Health Insurance Authority, the Global Fund, the Ministry of Finance, and the Vaccine Control Programme.”

You can read the full summon here