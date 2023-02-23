Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd. has donated medical equipment to the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, located at North Ridge.

The gesture is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in support of quality healthcare delivery in the country.

The Paediatric Oncology unit provides high-dependency care for children with cancer. It admits and manages critically ill patients and conducts procedures that require continuous electronic monitoring and good visualization to place intravenous access devices for treatment.

Responding to a request from Management of the Paediatric Oncology Unit, GTBank purchased an Accuvein Handheld Vein Viewing System, Mindray UMEC 10 and Mindray ipm/iMEC Rolling Stands to support activities of the Department.

At a brief handing over ceremony at the Hospital, Divisional Head of Corporate Communication and Experience, GTBank, Agnes Owusu-Afram stated that the Bank is committed to contributing to the delivery of quality healthcare in the country. “There are five (5) key intervention areas for us as a Bank, and health is one of them. Therefore, we see requests such as this as opportunities to contribute to the improvement of healthcare delivery for all who need it. We believe that these equipment will complement the efforts of our hardworking and dedicated health workers here.”

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Hospital, Paediatric Haematologist Oncologist, Dr. Nihad Salifu lauded GTBank for its benevolence. “These equipment are very critical to the Unit and we are glad that GTBank has helped us to procure them. It will make our work easier and more efficient, and we assure you that they will be used for their intended purpose. We hope that other institutions will take cue from this and assist us to offer the very best of healthcare to patients.”