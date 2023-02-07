Fast-rising Ghanaian sprinter Abdul Rasheed Saminu has won the Gold medal in the 60m dash at the 2023 Sun Conference Championship.

Abdul Rasheed who represented Florida Memorial University, shrugged off competition from the field to secure first place with a personal best time of 6.73 seconds.

The Sun Championship was Abdul Rasheed’s first taste of American college athletics since moving to the US from the University of Ghana.

The Sun Conference Championship is an intercollegiate athletics competition in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Abdul Rasheed who has already represented Ghana in a major competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games could be following in the footsteps of Ghana’s current 100m record holder Benjamin Azamati.

He won the gold medal in the 2022 Ghana University Games (GUSA 2022) with UG, just like Azamati did in 2020.

Azamati finished fourth in the 2022 Commonwealth Men’s 100m final with a time of 10.16 seconds; Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala finished in first place with 10:02 seconds.